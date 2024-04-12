Watch more of our videos on Shots!

I was invited on board the ship yesterday after it docked at Portsmouth International Port for the first time yesterday morning, being greeted with a glass of champagne. Captain Anders Steen spoke whole-heartedly about the care and attention provided to the ship’s guests.

After the traditional plaque exchange to mark the historic visit, I was whisked along a tour which showed what the 745 foot vessel had to offer. It didn’t disappoint. Guests were living in cabins of sumptuous comfort.

Viking Saturn cruise ship visited Portsmouth International Port on Thursday, April 11, 2024.Pictured is: The News, Portsmouth reporter Freddie Webb. Picture: Sarah Standing (110424-413)

A huge swimming pool dominated one of the rooms, large enough for dozens of people to be in the water at once. Everything felt open, spacious and steeped in luxury. I wasn’t surprised to find out the most expensive package for the Trade Routes Of The Middle Ages voyage in August - sailing between Bergen and Barcelona - costs £17,980.

Nordic mythology and imagery was scattered across the ship, but not in an audacious way: nodding to the ship’s Norwegian heritage. This was particularly noticeable in the Nordic Spa, where guests could relax in the warm pools but also sit in the Snow Grotto. Yes, you read that right, an actual grotto with seats made of ice which looked like something you would picture in a childhood dream about Lapland and Christmas.

The Nordic Spa on Viking Saturn. Picture: Sarah Standing (110424-381)

Guests travel to several destinations on Viking Saturn in sumptuous comfort. Picture: Sarah Standing (110424-371)

I was blown away. Everything you could think of was there. A fitness centre complete with exercise bikes and other gym equipment. Various bars and restaurants with all sorts of cuisine on offer. Shops with boutique jewellery and designer watches. A hair salon so visitors can look their best when they stop off and explore the cities they visit.

They even had a traditional drawing room where holidaymakers could relax, unwind, and look at the glorious views out to see. My only criticism was that we could not stay longer. Viking Saturn and other small ships in the Viking line are meant to be exclusive.

