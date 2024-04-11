Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Viking Saturn, operated by Viking Cruises, is calling at Portsmouth International Port today. Hundreds of tourists are expected to explore the city, as they continue their holiday across the English Channel and Mediterranean.

Viking Saturn sailing into Portsmouth for the first time on April 11. She is calling into the city as part of a voyage across northern Europe and the Mediterranean. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak

Viking Saturn in Portsmouth. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak

The all-veranda small ship is 745 feet long and has a 94 foot beam. She was created in 2023, with the naming ceremony taking place in New York.

Visitors can enjoy sumptuous comfort and several amenities including a swimming pool, spa, hot tub, cinema, hair salon, different restaurants and fitness centre. Andrew Williamson, head of cruise and ferry at Portsmouth International Port, said Viking Saturn fits perfectly with their aim to cater for boutique experiences on small and medium-sized cruise ships.