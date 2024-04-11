WATCH: Luxurious cruise ship Viking Saturn sails into Portsmouth for the first time
Viking Saturn, operated by Viking Cruises, is calling at Portsmouth International Port today. Hundreds of tourists are expected to explore the city, as they continue their holiday across the English Channel and Mediterranean.
The all-veranda small ship is 745 feet long and has a 94 foot beam. She was created in 2023, with the naming ceremony taking place in New York.
Visitors can enjoy sumptuous comfort and several amenities including a swimming pool, spa, hot tub, cinema, hair salon, different restaurants and fitness centre. Andrew Williamson, head of cruise and ferry at Portsmouth International Port, said Viking Saturn fits perfectly with their aim to cater for boutique experiences on small and medium-sized cruise ships.
He added that cruise ambassadors are all set to welcome tourists to the city and show them everything Portsmouth has to offer. Viking Venus visited the city in January, with other cruise ships including AIDAluna sailing past The Round Tower for the first time in March.
