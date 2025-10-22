Many of us are looking to cram in a late 2025 Autumn break - or are even planning next year’s holiday plans, but the journey to one of the London airports can often put people off making a booking.

But with a large number of choices on offer from the Hampshire airport, which is just a short car or train ride away, the answer could be a flight from Southampton instead.

From Paris and Edinburgh, to the Channel islands and the Algarve, we look at the destinations on offer at the airport – and for more details or to book visit www.southamptonairport.com

1 . Alicante easyJet operate flights to Spanish city of Alicante on the Mediterranean coast on Thursdays and Sundays. The area serves as the ideal gateway to the Costa Blanca or 'White Coast' | Contributed Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Amsterdam Fly direct to Amsterdam with KLM and easyJet daily and check out this beautiful city year-round. Amsterdam is an effortlessly cool city and is bursting with cultural riches from historic museums, artistic marvels and century-old canal houses, this destination has something for everyone. | Photo: Adobe/Alexander Spatari Photo: Alexander Spatari Photo Sales

3 . Barcelona easyJet offers flights to vibrant Barcelona. The Spanish city has so much to offer as a city break destination including the magnificent Sagrada Familia, beautiful Parc Guell and the new Camp Nou, home of FC Barcelona and currently being remodelled. | Pixabay Photo: Pixabay Photo Sales