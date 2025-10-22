Many of us are looking to cram in a late 2025 Autumn break - or are even planning next year’s holiday plans, but the journey to one of the London airports can often put people off making a booking.
But with a large number of choices on offer from the Hampshire airport, which is just a short car or train ride away, the answer could be a flight from Southampton instead.
1. Alicante
easyJet operate flights to Spanish city of Alicante on the Mediterranean coast on Thursdays and Sundays. The area serves as the ideal gateway to the Costa Blanca or 'White Coast' | Contributed Photo: Submitted
2. Amsterdam
Fly direct to Amsterdam with KLM and easyJet daily and check out this beautiful city year-round. Amsterdam is an effortlessly cool city and is bursting with cultural riches from historic museums, artistic marvels and century-old canal houses, this destination has something for everyone. | Photo: Adobe/Alexander Spatari Photo: Alexander Spatari
3. Barcelona
easyJet offers flights to vibrant Barcelona. The Spanish city has so much to offer as a city break destination including the magnificent Sagrada Familia, beautiful Parc Guell and the new Camp Nou, home of FC Barcelona and currently being remodelled. | Pixabay Photo: Pixabay
4. Belfast
Between them Aer Lingus and British Airways offer daily flights to the Northern Island city which has plenty to explore. From the Titanic Quarter to the buzzing Cathedral Quarter, Queens to Gaeltacht, Belfast is brimming with a historical shipbuilding pedigree as well as its politically divided history. Home to the Queen’s University, Belfast and the Grand Opera House, there’s plenty to explore. | Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press. Photo: Pacemaker