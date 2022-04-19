Still the talking goes on

Foreign Secretary Mr Francis Pym was bringing MPs up to date on the Falklands Islands crisis this afternoon. But his statement to the Commons which resumed today after the interrupted Easter recess, was no more than an updating of the situation.

US Secretary of State Mr Alexander Haig has had no contact with London during his protracted talks with Argentina.

The News on April 19, 1982

Apart from information filtering through to Downing Street from the British Embassy in Washington, the government possesses no full account of Mr Haig’s negotiations with the Argentinian president (General Galtieri).

As the massive British task-force continued to steam south, Mrs Thatcher herself spent the week-end shuttling between Chequers and Downing Street.

Her only direct personal contact with the Washington administration came in a 10-minute telephone conversation with President Reagan on Saturday evening.

This morning, Mrs Thatcher had another meeting with the inner Cabinet committee dealing most closely with the crisis.

HMS Hydra

This comprises Home Secretary Mr William Whitelaw, Mr Pym, Defence Secretary Mr John Nott, and some of the Service chiefs.

Meanwhile, Mr Haig’s movements will be determined by the outcome of his talks in Buenos Aires.

If he thinks he can bring a message of hope back from Argentina, then the chances are that he will return to Britain.

There is mounting speculation that Britain’s naval task-force may have slowed down to allow diplomats to continue their efforts to reach a peaceful solution.

A news blackout has been imposed on the speed of the force.

Soviets worry envoy

Britain’s Ambassador to the United States has publicly voiced fears held since the beginning of the Falklands crisis by British and American authorities that the problem could lead to a greater Soviet involvement in the area.

On American TV, Sir Nicholas Henderson said he had noted reports that the Soviet Union had been supplying Argentina with information about the movements of the British naval task-force.

The fear is that, with growing trade between Argentina and the Soviet Union, and a new deal on nuclear fuel signed since the invasion of the Falklands, the Soviets could now have enough leverage with the Argentinians to be given a foothold in South America.

New hospital ship

Portsmouth Dockyard workers are preparing the 2,733-ton survey ship, HMS Hydra, for use as a mini-hospital ship for the task force.

Hydra, which returned to Portsmouth recently from a West Indies survey, has had red crosses painted on the sides and has had one of her engines changed.

The idea is to use her as a work horse for the two major hospital ships, the liners, Canberra and Uganda.

She could ferry casualties to the liners, which have full hospital facilities and would remain well away from any war zone.

In other news – Prince to dive on ship

Prince Charles, President of the Mary Rose Trust, will see preparations for the raising of the Tudor warship when he visits Portsmouth on April 28.

The Prince will make two dives on the site of Henry VIII’s favourite warship - bringing his tally of dives on the ship since the mid-1970s to ten.

The timing of his visit also coincides with the starting date for a month’s archaeological excavation by 20 specially-invited volunteer divers - all with previous experience of the site.