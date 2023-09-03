Sapori in Lee-on-the-Solent High Street announced the news on Facebook on Friday afternoon. It has been a mainstay in the area for over a decade.

A statement said: “Due to unforeseen circumstances and much sadness, Sapori will be closed from September 3 for the foreseeable future. Thank you to all the customers who have showed so much loyalty and support, and made coming to work such a pleasure for the last 16 years.”

The restaurant specialised in serving authentic Italian cuisine by serving authentic and homemade pasta, pizza and seafood dishes. Customers also got to enjoy handpicked wines alongside their meals.

Sapori in Lee-on-the-Solent High Street. Picture: Google Street View.

Sapori has been independently run by the Sambiase since 2007. Customers left messages of support for the family on Facebook.

Danny T music said: “Really sorry to hear this. Many thanks to Louise for booking me to play live music this year. Fantastic staff serving fantastic food. I really enjoyed those evenings. Best wishes for the future.”

Elaine Puddicombe added: “You are a staple of Lee on Solent. So many of us will miss you! Lovely food and great service by Louise, Scarlett and all the Ladies.

"I am really hoping you can return but in the meanwhile thank you.” Paul Twine said: “Such sad news for one of Lee-on-the-Solent's longest established businesses.