Virgin Voyages’ has confirmed that they will be calling at Portsmouth International Port on future cruises – a huge boon for the city’s tourism industry. Shane Riley, Virgin Voyages’ vice president of UK and international sales, said: “The rumours are true, we’re returning to our British roots, and we couldn’t be more excited.

"Portsmouth was where we set sail on our maiden voyage and introduced what it means to set sail the Virgin way, so it has a very special place in our hearts. The best part is these series of ‘Portsmouth Shorts’ itineraries are just a fraction of the news we have to share.

Virgin Voyages' Valiant Lady at Portsmouth International Port. Photos by Alex Shute.

"All I can say is stay tuned for epic news – we’ve got more sailing your way next week, and the new itineraries will be available to book starting September 7.” The giant luxury cruise liner Scarlet Lady become the first Virgin Voyages’ vessel to visit the city in 2021.

Weighing a staggering 110,000-tonnes, she is bigger than both HMS Prince of Wales and HMS Queen Elizabeth – all while having the ability to carry 3,000 passengers across the seas in luxurious comfort. This was then following by her sister ship Valiant Lady.

The stunning cruise liner arrived in March 2022 and could be seen towering over the Portsmouth skyline. She then travelled to Zeebrugge on a three-night journey, which was the first stop on her European tour.

Scarlet Lady leaving Portsmouth for the final time after 8pm on Friday 3rd September 2021. Picture: Habibur Rahman

It is yet to be confirmed which Virgin Voyages’ vessel will be arriving in Portsmouth and when they will sail into the port. Andrew Williamson, head of cruise and ferry at Portsmouth International Port, said Scarlet Lady’s arrival heralded a new era for cruise shipping at the port and the industry as a whole.

He added: “We’re absolutely delighted to reveal the epic news that we will be welcoming them back to the city for a hotly anticipated return. They fit perfectly with our ambition to be the first choice port for luxury, boutique and expedition cruise lines in the UK, and we are looking forward to showing their sailors our brand new carbon-neutral terminal extension.