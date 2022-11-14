A Fareham based accounting firm has recently expanded their team with four new members of staff. Compass Accountants is a well established business across the local area and has celebrated 40 years of being in the industry this year.

Over the years, the company has seen continued growth and an increase client base which has encouraged them to further grow and they are now adding four new recruits, two of which are apprentices and the other two are accountants.

Maddie Le-Moigan, Gareth Kendall, Will Glanville, and Abbie Howard have all join the firm during this period of expansion.

Back row, left to right: Will Glanville, Gareth Kendall. Front row left to right: Abbie Howard, Maddie Le-Moigan.

Abbie Howard said: ‘Joining the team at Compass has already been a great experience, and all members of staff have been very welcoming and supportive. I already feel like I have the opportunity to develop my career here, and I look forward to providing Compass’ clients with the high standard of service they are used to.’

Compass Accountants provide their clients with a range of financial and business support and continued strategy advice for a number of companies in and around Hampshire, and it has also been a specialist accountancy firm for charities and the not-for-profit sector.