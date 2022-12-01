REL Capital has sold Fareham based Boarhunt Group after buying the business three years ago. The company saved 60 jobs at the time, made the 40-year institution profitable and have set it back on the right path.

Serial entrepreneur Andy Scott, chairman of REL Capital, said the company have exited their major shareholding in Boarhunt Group. He added: ‘As a Portsmouth boy myself, it was great to get a turnaround project done in my hometown on a well-known business like Boarhunt.

Past and present owners of Boarhunt Group. L to R: Andy Scott and Luke Fryer.

‘I’m pleased to have achieved that, steadied the ship and passed on the baton to another local businessman who I know will run the business hands on long term, alongside the management team under co director Paul Doney whose family has run the business for generations.

‘The sale allows us to focus on our other current 10 investments, including three of the larger London coach companies we have bought during Covid and growing again.’

Boarhunt Group have contracts in place with Portsmouth City Council, RAC, AA and Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary for the vehicle compound.

New owner Luke Fryer said he was pleased to get the deal over the line and hopes to take the business to the next level. He added: ‘Being a local guy myself, I’ve known the brand for many years and so it’s a privilege to be part of the company moving forward and expand both the garage services alongside the recovery and haulage aspect of the business.

Luke Fryer, new owner of Fareham based Boarhunt Group.

‘I have already added many contracts to the businesses through my network. Not a lot of people know that we are one of the largest MOT and servicing garages in the south coast, so if you do need an MOT or service please do give us a call and help support the local businesses that has now been running for 40 years.

‘I'd also like to thank Paul Doney for all of his hard work and dedication, the business has been in the family for generations. I’m excited to see where the future takes us.’

