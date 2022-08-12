Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council announced the tender process for its hot and cold drink concession licences is now open for bids for the 2022 to 2025 period.

The licences, which will be for three years, are for October 2022 to September 2025 – with pitches up for grabs at Solent and Portchester.

Meon Shore at Hill Head and Salterns Road at Hill Head offer a year-round pitch, with Portchester Castle providing a pitch for a winter-only concession.

The council’s executive leader Councillor Seán Woodward, said: ‘We are delighted to offer these concession licences for the next three years and encourage interested providers to contact our Estates Services team to submit a bid.

‘These three-year licences are always in high demand and hotly contested and I wish good luck to all those who submit their bids.’

Firms and organisations that would like to submit a bid should email [email protected] to request a form.

These should be returned with a photograph of the applicants trading vehicle and a copy of their menu by email to [email protected] or by post to Fareham Borough Council.

Bidding ends on Monday, September 5 at noon.

The successful applicant will be required to sign and return a licence agreement, provide a copy of their current insurance policy and pay the balance in full by September 23.

