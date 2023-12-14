Fareham bridal shop up for best boutique award a year after nearly closing down
and live on Freeview channel 276
Margaux Mae Bridal, based in West Street, Fareham, is one of the finalists of the best bridal boutique (South and South East Region) category in the seventh English Wedding Awards 2024. The honour comes only a year after the shop nearly closed down in 2022 due to the cost of living crisis.
The owner, Andrea Dargon, said: “After the heartbreak of having to almost close in 2022 I’m beyond thrilled to be nominated, it’s testament to all my hard work and dedication to making sure my brides have the best experience when they visit my boutique. I’m passionate about weddings and it’s an incredible industry to be a part of. The competition in this category is very fierce this year so it truly is an honour to be nominated. I’m hopeful that I can start my new year off with a win!”
The award ceremony, which aims to celebrate wedding specialists who go above and beyond to make the big day magical, will take place in Birmingham in early 2024. A spokesperson for the seventh English Wedding Awards 2024 said: “We’re glad to have the opportunity to celebrate the continued development of the wedding industry. The competition is tough this year but it is time to acknowledge everyone who has shown dedication and professionalism in their workplace; two key features that make individuals and businesses stand out from the rest. We congratulate all the finalists for their remarkable achievements.”