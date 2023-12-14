Gunwharf Quays: Second phase of £45m investment plans announced with focus on revamping Marlborough Square and entrance tunnel
Gunwharf Quays’ owner, Landsec, has submitted a planning application to Portsmouth City Council for the second phase of its substantial investment “to give visitors the best all-day out experience at the UK’s leading waterfront outlet destination.” As previously reported, the first phase of the project is focused on The Avenues and work is expected to start early next year and take about a year to complete.
Phase two will focus on Marlborough Square, one of the main points of arrival to Gunwharf Quays. Proposed works include enhancements to the entrance tunnel used by guests when arriving via Portsmouth Harbour train station, or from the direction of the Historic Dockyard.
The plans feature improvements to the buildings’ aesthetics, shopfronts, public realm and landscaping, more seating for guests, as well as bigger and more modern guest washroom facilities to “create a better all-day out experience.” They also include a new retail space to add to the mix of retail brands at the shopping centre.
Gunwharf Quays centre director Yvonne Clay said: “This submission marks another milestone in our long-term investment in Gunwharf Quays. We’re focused on making improvements to every moment our guests spend with us – every time they visit, and ensuring we provide the best place for our retailers to flourish. With these plans, our ongoing sustainability actions and strengthened local partnerships, we can continue to create value for Portsmouth’s people, economy and surrounding environment.”
If approved, works to Marlborough Square will commence in summer 2024. This follows the planning consent for The Avenues which was granted in August. According to Landsec, over 500 members of the local community have “helped Landsec refine its Vision Document and Design Guide for Gunwharf Quays”, which provides over-arching design principles for future planning applications. It’s anticipated that plans and proposals for future phases will be shared in the summer of 2024.
Alongside these plans, Gunwharf Quays will soon be installing solar panels to improve energy efficiency and reduce carbon emissions. The developer claims that the carbon dioxide removed from the air as a result of the installation is the equivalent of planting 5,000 mature trees, and will generate enough energy to power 70 homes. Installation is due to start in Spring 2024.
Lansec also recently announced plans to provide education and employment opportunities for local young people. Gunwharf Quays has joined forces with Ahead Partnership to deliver education and work experience-led programmes for 14 year olds across three secondary schools in Portsmouth. In a three-year commitment with Portsmouth University, Gunwharf Quays is providing bursary support for students studying courses related to retail and real estate. This year’s recipient is working with a mentor at Gunwharf Quays to support their development.
Gunwharf Quays has provided community grants to five charities in Portsmouth in 2023. This includes Spark Community Project, Buckland Soup Kitchen, Community Kettle CIC, STEMunity and Pompey in the Community.
The partnerships are funded by Landsec’s social impact programme, Landsec Futures, a £20m fund which aims to bring more value to the communities where Landsec invests.