Developers who are investing £45m in revamping Portsmouth’s Gunwharf Quays have announced their plans for the project’s second phase – and they hope to begin the work next summer.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Gunwharf Quays’ owner, Landsec, has submitted a planning application to Portsmouth City Council for the second phase of its substantial investment “to give visitors the best all-day out experience at the UK’s leading waterfront outlet destination.” As previously reported, the first phase of the project is focused on The Avenues and work is expected to start early next year and take about a year to complete.

Phase two will focus on Marlborough Square, one of the main points of arrival to Gunwharf Quays. Proposed works include enhancements to the entrance tunnel used by guests when arriving via Portsmouth Harbour train station, or from the direction of the Historic Dockyard.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A CGI of the planned revamp which, if approved, could start to take shape next summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The plans feature improvements to the buildings’ aesthetics, shopfronts, public realm and landscaping, more seating for guests, as well as bigger and more modern guest washroom facilities to “create a better all-day out experience.” They also include a new retail space to add to the mix of retail brands at the shopping centre.

Gunwharf Quays centre director Yvonne Clay said: “This submission marks another milestone in our long-term investment in Gunwharf Quays. We’re focused on making improvements to every moment our guests spend with us – every time they visit, and ensuring we provide the best place for our retailers to flourish. With these plans, our ongoing sustainability actions and strengthened local partnerships, we can continue to create value for Portsmouth’s people, economy and surrounding environment.”

If approved, works to Marlborough Square will commence in summer 2024. This follows the planning consent for The Avenues which was granted in August. According to Landsec, over 500 members of the local community have “helped Landsec refine its Vision Document and Design Guide for Gunwharf Quays”, which provides over-arching design principles for future planning applications. It’s anticipated that plans and proposals for future phases will be shared in the summer of 2024.

A CGI showing the proposed new look of Gunwharf Quays following a planned £45m investment - phase one. Credit: Landsec

Alongside these plans, Gunwharf Quays will soon be installing solar panels to improve energy efficiency and reduce carbon emissions. The developer claims that the carbon dioxide removed from the air as a result of the installation is the equivalent of planting 5,000 mature trees, and will generate enough energy to power 70 homes. Installation is due to start in Spring 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lansec also recently announced plans to provide education and employment opportunities for local young people. Gunwharf Quays has joined forces with Ahead Partnership to deliver education and work experience-led programmes for 14 year olds across three secondary schools in Portsmouth. In a three-year commitment with Portsmouth University, Gunwharf Quays is providing bursary support for students studying courses related to retail and real estate. This year’s recipient is working with a mentor at Gunwharf Quays to support their development.

Gunwharf Quays has provided community grants to five charities in Portsmouth in 2023. This includes Spark Community Project, Buckland Soup Kitchen, Community Kettle CIC, STEMunity and Pompey in the Community.