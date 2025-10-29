Fareham couple celebrate five years of helping Hampshire’s children shine

Local couple Suzie Boon and David Lennon, the owners of Tutor Doctor Hampshire, celebrate their 5th anniversary.

Suzie Boon and David Lennon, the local owners of Tutor Doctor in the Hampshire area, are celebrating five successful years in business and are excited to announce the expansion of their franchise into new territories in Southampton and Farnham. This expansion marks a significant milestone for the couple, who have been helping children in the Hampshire community unlock their potential through personalised tutoring since launching their family-run business in 2020.

Suzie and David, parents of two, were driven by a passion for education and a desire to make a difference in their community. Over the past five years, they have built strong relationships with local schools, families and councils, offering tailored tutoring to help children overcome their individual learning challenges.

“We started our journey with the goal of providing personalised educational support to children in our community, but it’s since become about so much more than that,” said Suzie. “It’s not just about academic achievement for us – it’s about building confidence and giving children the tools they need to succeed, no matter their circumstances.”

Suzie (far left) and David (far right) of Tutor Doctor Hampshire

The couple’s business now covers Winchester, Eastleigh, Chandler’s Ford, Southampton and the newly added Farnham area. The decision to expand into Southampton and Farnham was driven by a growing demand for personalised learning services, particularly for children who learn differently or face additional challenges.

“Our children’s own experience with dyslexia has shaped how we approach learning, and we understand how important it is for each child to find the right way of learning for them,” Suzie explained. “We’re passionate about helping every child find their unique strengths – or their ‘superpower’ as we prefer to call it – whether that’s reading, maths, or other more creative areas. That’s what motivates us every day.”

A key part of Suzie and David’s mission is to make tutoring accessible to children from less privileged backgrounds. They believe that every child should have the chance to succeed, regardless of financial circumstances. Over the last five years, they have worked closely with schools and local councils to provide accessible tutoring for children who need it most. In addition to helping students from disadvantaged backgrounds, Suzie and David have worked with schools that support children with social, emotional and mental health (SEMH) needs, providing in-home tutoring to help support these children, foster engagement and relationships and, where appropriate, reintegrate into school life.

“This has become a real passion for us as we take the business forwards, which was a huge inspiration for expanding our services to other areas of our region – essentially, the more children we can help find a love of learning and a trusted adult to work with, the better academic outcomes will be. As a mum, I know all too well how important it is for children to feel a level of trust with their educators, and that’s what we’re supporting local schools to do. It brings me a real sense of pride,” added Suzie.

As the demand for their services has grown, Suzie and David have expanded their team to ensure they can continue providing the high-quality support their students need. Earlier this year, they welcomed two local mums – Lizzie and Ellie, both qualified teachers – to support in the operations of the business.

“Bringing quality and compassionate tutoring to our own community was always our core goal when we launched the business, but bringing employment opportunities to other working mums in our community really has been the cherry on the cake,” explained Suzie. “The last five years hasn’t come without its challenges, especially as we launched in the midst of Covid, so we are both very grateful to the families who have trusted us over the years. We’ve always wanted to be more than just a tutoring service – we want to be a part of our community, helping children in any way we can, and we look forward to continuing to make a difference for years to come.”