A Fareham family restaurant that was shut for several months has reopened again after a massive refurbishment.

La Orient, a Chinese restaurant based in West Street, has undergone a transformation with “everything new” in the venue.

It is the first time the Chinese eatery has undergone any changes in its 50 years - with regulars saying they “love it”.

La Orient now has a new bar, tables, chairs, floor, ceiling, toilet and decor. It shut down at the start of the year before opening its doors again in August after seven months of extensive work.

The restaurant has been owned by Catherine Cheng’s family for over 30 years after it was purchased from a previous family.

Catherine, who runs the business with her husband John and their sons, said: “We had a total refurbishment which is why we were shut for seven months. Everything was stripped off and is now new from top to bottom. It’s a big upgrade which we are very proud of.

“We think it is amazing and our customers like it too and have told us it is lovely and they love it.

“The restaurant hadn’t changed in 50 years and so it needed this upgrade. We are a family business who have been here 30 years and used to employ chefs but now everything is done by ourselves. It is a total family business.”

