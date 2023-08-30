Old Dockyard in Portsmouth: Local man celebrates working in the dockyard for 60 years ahead of retirement
Trevor Wiggins was born in 1948 and he spent his teenage years living in Whitworth Road, Copnor before moving to Canal Walk, Fratton.
The local man has lived in Portsmouth since he was a boy and he has spent the past 60 years of his life working in the Dockyard.
He was born deaf but regained partial hearing as he grew up and he was sent to three special needs schools in the city but during that time period children did not receive the support needed.
He left school with no qualifications and he was unable to read or write – but that did not deter him from holding down a job for the past six decades and making life long friends.
Trevor got a job as a messenger boy in the yard when he was a youngster and he then went on to clearance, M.O.D and various cleaning contracts for companies.
He has celebrated his retirement by having dinner with friends and he has also received a letter from a very special person congratulating him.
His friend, Ian Pickup, sent a letter about Trevor’s retirement to His Royal Highness King Charles, explaining Trevor’s accomplishment.
The letter, which was sent by Thomas Claridge, Head of Royal Correspondance, said: “The King has asked me to thank you for your kind letter regarding your friend, Mr Trevor George Wiggins, who will be retiring from his post at the Portsmouth Dockyards on 31st August, after a career of sixty years.
"His Majesty was touched by the kind words that you expressed towards your friend. The King would have me express his hope that Mr Wiggins enjoys his retirement celebrations on 31st August."
Trevor said: “I am going to miss some of the people here but I’m ready to go now. Two of the men said that when I go they wouldn’t be able to find another one like me because I do such a good job, especially with the floors.
"I am definitely tired now and worn out too so I want to go now.”