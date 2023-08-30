The local man has lived in Portsmouth since he was a boy and he has spent the past 60 years of his life working in the Dockyard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was born deaf but regained partial hearing as he grew up and he was sent to three special needs schools in the city but during that time period children did not receive the support needed.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Trevor is retiring after working at the Dockyard for the past 60 years and he has even been sent a letter from the King congratulating him on his retirement.

Trevor got a job as a messenger boy in the yard when he was a youngster and he then went on to clearance, M.O.D and various cleaning contracts for companies.

He has celebrated his retirement by having dinner with friends and he has also received a letter from a very special person congratulating him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His friend, Ian Pickup, sent a letter about Trevor’s retirement to His Royal Highness King Charles, explaining Trevor’s accomplishment.

SEE ALSO: Drone footage shows painters suspended in sky whilst painting Spinnaker Tower in Portsmouth

The letter, which was sent by Thomas Claridge, Head of Royal Correspondance, said: “The King has asked me to thank you for your kind letter regarding your friend, Mr Trevor George Wiggins, who will be retiring from his post at the Portsmouth Dockyards on 31st August, after a career of sixty years.

"His Majesty was touched by the kind words that you expressed towards your friend. The King would have me express his hope that Mr Wiggins enjoys his retirement celebrations on 31st August."

Trevor said: “I am going to miss some of the people here but I’m ready to go now. Two of the men said that when I go they wouldn’t be able to find another one like me because I do such a good job, especially with the floors.