Fareham firm Matrix IT extols benefits of apprenticeships after one of its first apprentices takes on senior role

Ben Hampton, 22, Louise Bushell, 28, Louise Gascoigne, operations director, Ollie Bennet, 19, Kieran Innes, 25, Jack Lewington, 20, Mia Dawson, 18, and Finn Wilde, 19. Former Matrix IT apprentices with the new apprentices Picture: Habibur Rahman

Matrix IT, which started in 2003, recently moved in to a bigger office in Cams Estate in Fareham after growing out of its old premises in Wallington.

As part of its expansion, it has been investing in apprenticeships and has recently taken on five new apprentices.

One of its first apprentices has just been appointed as operations manager.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Managing director Nic Cronin said: ‘We have been recruiting apprentices through PETA Training for 10 years.

Our first success story is Louise Bushell who is about to celebrate her 10th anniversary with Matrix and was recently promoted to operations manager.

‘Ben Hampton is another success story. After achieving a distinction in his IT apprenticeship he is working his way through the ranks.

‘Following the success of Jacob Old and Sam Searle who completed their apprenticeships this year, we now have five apprentices and are also part of the government’s Kickstart scheme.

‘We really see the value in investing in young people and giving those looking for a change in career a chance. Investing in people has helped us grow our business and continue to promote within, showing our employees they have opportunities for progression.’

The business, which offers managed IT services, including remote system monitoring, fault diagnosis and resolution, along with emergency on-site response, also recently signed a deal to sponsor Pompey’s shorts.