Fareham firm Matrix IT extols benefits of apprenticeships after one of its first apprentices takes on senior role
A FAREHAM firm has spoken of its pride at investing in apprentices – after two have risen through its ranks to senior positions.
Matrix IT, which started in 2003, recently moved in to a bigger office in Cams Estate in Fareham after growing out of its old premises in Wallington.
As part of its expansion, it has been investing in apprenticeships and has recently taken on five new apprentices.
One of its first apprentices has just been appointed as operations manager.
Managing director Nic Cronin said: ‘We have been recruiting apprentices through PETA Training for 10 years.
Our first success story is Louise Bushell who is about to celebrate her 10th anniversary with Matrix and was recently promoted to operations manager.
‘Ben Hampton is another success story. After achieving a distinction in his IT apprenticeship he is working his way through the ranks.
‘Following the success of Jacob Old and Sam Searle who completed their apprenticeships this year, we now have five apprentices and are also part of the government’s Kickstart scheme.
‘We really see the value in investing in young people and giving those looking for a change in career a chance. Investing in people has helped us grow our business and continue to promote within, showing our employees they have opportunities for progression.’
The business, which offers managed IT services, including remote system monitoring, fault diagnosis and resolution, along with emergency on-site response, also recently signed a deal to sponsor Pompey’s shorts.
Nic added that the firm was also looking for new talent, and urged people to go online at mtxit.com to find out more.