Fareham & Gosport’s Coral Gotham is a winner in the Guardian Angel Carers ‘Future Ready’ Awards

Coral Gotham, of local home care business Guardian Angel Carers Fareham & Gosport has won a prestigious Guardian Angel Carers Future Ready Award as the ‘Up & Coming Registered Manager of the Year’ in the group, which has 12 home care businesses nationwide.

Guardian Angel Carers’ Head of Operations, Tracy Clarke, commented: “In just one year, Coral has grown Fareham from being a branch that was open just a few hours a week to a fully open, fully operational branch.”

“She has grown the branch in such a way that it is now a hub for the local community and its carers and the business requires its own Co-ordinator and Care Supervisor.”

“Whenever I visit, the kettle is always on for a client who’s popped in, or a family member who needs an ear, a carer who is on a break or wanting to share a story. Coral’s branch feels inviting and warm and she always has a stash of snacks and treats on hand for whoever needs it.”

“Coral and her team also volunteer at a local charity that they have partnered, offering their own time each week to enable the charity to do the best work for children and adults who have suffered from Stroke or brain injuries.”

“Coral lives and breathes for her branch, carers and clients. She shouts from the rooftops about the difference our carers can make. It’s no coincidence that all the hard work in the last few months to paint Fareham and Gosport pink is paying off, with enquiries doubling in just two weeks.”

“Coral knows every single one of our clients and introduces herself personally to everyone who comes on board. Coral really embodies the values of Guardian Angel Carers and I couldn't be prouder of the wonderful community she has created in Stubbington Green and beyond.”

The Future Ready Awards are made each year by Guardian Angel Carers head office, based on peer nominations and submissions. As well as Up & Coming Registered Manager of the Year, awards include ‘Carer of the Year’, ‘Community Engagement’, and ‘Business Growth’.