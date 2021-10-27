Chris Loveday, business manager at Swanmore College and Matt Legge, director of kitchen firm Design 1805 which fitted the school’s new food tech department

Kitchen wholesaler and retail company Design 1805 has recently completed a full installation for Swanmore College’s food tech department.

A team of five from the Fareham-based firm fitted prep areas with dark blue gloss units and quartz worktops, 10 ovens with hobs and 10 sinks, replacing the former kitchen areas.

All trades pulled together for the project, including carpenters, electricians and plumbers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The company made such a gleaming impression on the school that it has been contracted to work with it again next year.

Director of the firm, Matt Legge said: ‘This was such a unique project for us to have worked on as it won’t just benefit one family, like most kitchen installations do, but it will benefit generations and will mean that the pupils will be able to enjoy food tech as a subject.

‘Food tech was something that was big in my day, but seemed to die out recently, so I’m really pleased that it is back and that we could be a part of building it up.

‘It’s such a valuable skill for kids to learn so it feels right that they have the perfect place to learn it, kitted out fully with everything they need.

‘It will also mean that after spending such a long time doing home-schooling and not being in because of Covid, the school will welcome the kids back with a bang.

‘We’re looking forward to working closely with the school in future and can’t wait to see the kitchen in use.’

The school’s business manager, Chris Loveday said: ‘Working with Matt and the team as Design 1805 was simple, they understood what we wanted to create a design that was perfect for what we wanted.

‘The teaching space is now surely one of the best in country.’

Design 1805 specialises in kitchen designing and fitting, wholesale and retail of kitchens, as well as providing kitchen appliances upon request to give its projects the finishing touches.