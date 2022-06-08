Barnbrook Systems Ltd, located on Fareham Park Road, has launched a new initiative to encourage more sustainable travel to the business’ offices and factory in a residential part of the Hampshire town.

Nearly half of the independent family-owned business’ 45-strong workforce now cycle or walk to the 15,000 sq ft site in Fareham.

The long-established firm – founded in 1978 – already has a ‘garden village’ environment on its premises with green areas for staff to take a break or stroll along a mini-nature trail.

Eco-friendly employees are going green at Fareham manufacturing firm Barnbrook Systems Ltd.

Tony Barnett, managing director of Barnbrook Systems, said: ‘It is encouraging to see our employees embrace more sustainable ways of getting to work.

‘We are fortunate to be based in a residential area with a predominately local workforce within walking or cycling distance.

‘Much has been made of the environmental, social and governance (ESG) agenda lately but this is something we have been putting into practice for some years now.

‘We have created a garden and parkland environment on our site for our employees’ wellbeing and for the local environment.

‘We also have a strong local supply chain and are keen to operate in as sustainable way as possible going forward.’

About a dozen employees walk to work at the manufacturing firm, while another eight ride bicycles in.

The company has a well-established cycle-to-work scheme to support employees wishing to buy bikes.

Barnbrook Systems is a designer, developer, and manufacturer of many types of electro-mechanical switching devices.