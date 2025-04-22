Fareham Mayor unveils £200,000 office refurbishment

By Rebecca Easton
Contributor
Published 22nd Apr 2025, 13:32 BST
Updated 22nd Apr 2025, 13:36 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A £200,000 refurbishment of a landmark office building on the outskirts of Fareham has been unveiled by the Mayor in a special opening ceremony.

The Number 25 building, on Barnes Wallis Road, was relaunched by Mayor Cllr Pal Hayre with a ceremonial cutting of a ribbon across the entrance.

The building is part of the Arena Offices property portfolio, which includes 11 locations across Hampshire, Dorset, Surrey, and Berkshire.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The ground floor renovation expanded social and collaboration areas and refreshed the reception with bespoke furniture and wall coverings, aiming to create a luxurious atmosphere throughout the centre.

Mayor Pal Hayre opens centre to thriving local business community.Mayor Pal Hayre opens centre to thriving local business community.
Mayor Pal Hayre opens centre to thriving local business community.

Mary Stevens, Operations Manager of Arena Offices, said she was thrilled to provide clients with an improved workspace.

Mary said: “The reopening of Number 25 is a proud moment for us at Arena Offices. We’re thrilled to provide a revitalised space that meets the needs of modern businesses, especially post-pandemic.

“We were honoured to have Mayor Hayre officially open our centre. It was a wonderful way to celebrate the hard work of our team and the vibrant business community that makes Fareham such a fantastic place to work and grow.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“At Arena, we understand the importance of continually investing in our clients' workspace. We worked with our in-house design team, Enenco, and Holmes Interiors to bring this vision to life and create a workspace that truly supports productivity and wellbeing.”

To find out more about Number 25, visit the website.

Related topics:MayorFareham
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice