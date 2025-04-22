Fareham Mayor unveils £200,000 office refurbishment
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Number 25 building, on Barnes Wallis Road, was relaunched by Mayor Cllr Pal Hayre with a ceremonial cutting of a ribbon across the entrance.
The building is part of the Arena Offices property portfolio, which includes 11 locations across Hampshire, Dorset, Surrey, and Berkshire.
The ground floor renovation expanded social and collaboration areas and refreshed the reception with bespoke furniture and wall coverings, aiming to create a luxurious atmosphere throughout the centre.
Mary Stevens, Operations Manager of Arena Offices, said she was thrilled to provide clients with an improved workspace.
Mary said: “The reopening of Number 25 is a proud moment for us at Arena Offices. We’re thrilled to provide a revitalised space that meets the needs of modern businesses, especially post-pandemic.
“We were honoured to have Mayor Hayre officially open our centre. It was a wonderful way to celebrate the hard work of our team and the vibrant business community that makes Fareham such a fantastic place to work and grow.
“At Arena, we understand the importance of continually investing in our clients' workspace. We worked with our in-house design team, Enenco, and Holmes Interiors to bring this vision to life and create a workspace that truly supports productivity and wellbeing.”
To find out more about Number 25, visit the website.