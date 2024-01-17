A Fareham corner shop is set to be transformed and rebranded as it has been taken over by a supermarket chain.

The McColl's shop at 107 West Street closed on Monday, January 15 and will be turned into a new branch of Morrisons Daily. A Morrisons spokesperson said: "The new Morrisons Daily fresh food convenience store will offer customers a carefully tailored mix of Morrisons own brand products alongside branded favourites.

"As well as new ranges, the store has received a complete redesign internally and externally incorporating Morrisons bright, modern branding. Fresh food is at the heart of the store and we hope customers will love it."

