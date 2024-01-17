Fareham McColl's corner shop shuts for revamp ahead of Morrisons Daily transformation
A Fareham corner shop is set to be transformed and rebranded as it has been taken over by a supermarket chain.
The McColl's shop at 107 West Street closed on Monday, January 15 and will be turned into a new branch of Morrisons Daily. A Morrisons spokesperson said: "The new Morrisons Daily fresh food convenience store will offer customers a carefully tailored mix of Morrisons own brand products alongside branded favourites.
"As well as new ranges, the store has received a complete redesign internally and externally incorporating Morrisons bright, modern branding. Fresh food is at the heart of the store and we hope customers will love it."
Morrisons acquired all of McColl’s 1,160 stores in 2022 after the convenience store chain collapsed into administration. Many have since been transformed into branches of “Morrisons Daily”. Another McColl's shop - at 6 Hambledon Parade, Hambledon Road, Waterlooville - shut last November to undergo a similar revamp.