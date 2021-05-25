Fareham recruitment firm Copello lands major contract finding talented air traffic management workers

Copello Global Ltd are a specialist Defence and Engineering recruitment company based in Segensworth. Pictured: Directors, Russell Baker and Lisa Pinhorne with staff Alastair Koller, Kayleigh Mascia, Emma Homann and Joel Celestine Picture: Habibur Rahman

Copello Global, in Segensworth, has recently partnered with Aquila Air Traffic Management Services to act as its primary external supplier of talent until 2023.

Aquila was formed in 2014 as a joint venture between National Air Traffic Services (NATS), air navigation services specialist, and Thales, the primary supplier of equipment and services for UK air traffic management.

Aquila offers a range of air traffic management solutions and services in the UK and abroad. The company is undertaking a £1.5bn 22-year programme to to transform military air traffic management at all MoD sites to ensure flights are safely and efficiently managed and sequenced for take-off and landing.

Copello has been chosen by Aquila as its principal external source of talent.

Copello director Lisa Pinhorne said: ‘Copello has been working closely with Aquila for two years placing engineering, technical, commercial and support talent across the business and is thrilled to be able to further strengthen

and extend our relationship with Aquila to provide support in developing their employee brand and establishing an effective long term talent strategy.

‘We set up Copello in 2018 with the focus of providing a deeper, more engaged service with our clients. Aquila has fully embraced this approach which has delivered exceptional results.’

Aquila human resources director, Helena Cole, said: ‘Aquila is growing quickly, as we support air traffic management systems and their delivery. The company has grown by 25 per cent just in the last year, with staff based throughout the UK and at key sites overseas.

‘Having dedicated recruitment support is invaluable as we provide new services and support new sectors.’

Copello was initially formed in September 2018 and has since significantly grown to a team of nine people with an annual turnover of £1.8m in 2020.

Copello has also been supporting Aquila with driving diversity especially with women in engineering – and 75 per cent of the system engineers it placed with Aquila last year were women.

The business has also launched a ‘featured recruiter’ site with details about Aquila as a company and their current vacancies. Go to copello.co.uk/

