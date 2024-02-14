News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

February Half Term: Here are 12 fantastically fun things to do on a rainy day in Portsmouth

Portsmouth has many attractions and fun activities to keep your family occupied whilst you shelter from the bad weather.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 14th Feb 2024, 10:40 GMT

The weather forecast for February half term is looking slightly bleak with rain hitting the city – but do not fear. The News has put together a list of some of the best activities to get involved in on a rainy day this half term.

Here are 12 things to do on a rainy day:

There are a number of things that children and families can get involved in on a rainy day this half term.

1. Half term activities

There are a number of things that children and families can get involved in on a rainy day this half term. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The Spinnaker Tower is a brilliant day out if you are looking for something to do on a rainy day.

2. Spinnaker Tower in Portsmouth Harbour

The Spinnaker Tower is a brilliant day out if you are looking for something to do on a rainy day. Photo: Stock Adobe

Photo Sales
The Mary Rose Museum, in Portsmouth's Historic Dockyard, offers a fascinating glimpse into Tudor history with thousands flocking to see it every year. It is one of the cities main tourist attractions but shouldn't be overlooked by locals either.

3. Visit the Mary Rose Museum

The Mary Rose Museum, in Portsmouth's Historic Dockyard, offers a fascinating glimpse into Tudor history with thousands flocking to see it every year. It is one of the cities main tourist attractions but shouldn't be overlooked by locals either. Photo: s

Photo Sales
The Blue Reef Aquarium on Southsea seafront allows visitors a glimpse of tropical coral reefs and a chance to get up close to fantastic aquatic creatures.

4. Blue Reef Aquarium

The Blue Reef Aquarium on Southsea seafront allows visitors a glimpse of tropical coral reefs and a chance to get up close to fantastic aquatic creatures. Photo: -

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page