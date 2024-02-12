Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Here are some of the discounts for half term:

Sainsbury’s – Kids eat for £1 with an adult hot main meal. This is applicable from 11:30am everyday.

There are multiple places offering discounted food for kids over the half term.

Asda – Children eat for £1 all day everyday at Asda cafes with no minimum adult spend needed to qualify.

Tesco – Kids eat free with a purchase of 60p+ in Tesco cafes. This offer is valid from February 12 – February 23, 2024.

Greene King Pubs – Children eat free all day with the purchase of an adult main meal. This meal is valid between Monday and Friday from February 12 to February 23.

Bella Italia – Children eat for £1 with any main meal. This offer is valid between 4pm and 6pm between Monday and Thursday.

The Real Greek – Kids under 12 eat free every Sunday for every £10 spend by an adult.

Beefeater and Brewers Fayre – Two children under the age of 16 can get a free breakfast everyday with one paying adult.

Travelodge and Premier Inn – If an adult buys an adult breakfast from £8.99 and up, two children can get a breakfast for free.

TGI Fridays- Kids eat free when ‘Stripes rewards members’ buy a full price adult meal.

Ikea – Kids can get a meal from 95p everyday from 11am.

Morrisons – Spend £4.49 at a Morrisons cafe and get a child’s for free. This offer is valid everyday.

Dobbies Garden Centres – At Dobbies, for every adult breakfast or lunch a child can get a meal for free. The discount is valid all day every day.

Hungry Horse – Kids eat for £1 on Mondays.