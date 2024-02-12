News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth half term weather: Met Office forecast for February holidays - when will it rain

Here is what the weather will be like in the Portsmouth area as families look to get out and about for the February half term holidays.
By Joe Buncle
Published 12th Feb 2024, 12:38 GMT
The February half term break is here - and there are plenty of great activities in the Portsmouth area to warrant a day out. We've put together a rundown of the weather forecast for the week ahead - from Monday, February 12, to Sunday, February 18 - as predicted by the Met Office.

Monday

"Sunny changing to partly cloudy by nighttime." Temperatures will peak at 10° from 2.00pm to 3.00pm, and dip to 8° from 6.00pm to midnight.

Tuesday

"Cloudy changing to heavy rain by lunchtime." Temperatures will peak at 11° from 6.00pm to 11.00pm"

Wednesday

"Light rain changing to overcast by early evening." Temperatures will vary from 11° to 12°, peaking from midday to 3.00pm.

Thursday

"Heavy showers changing to cloudy by late morning." Temperatures will vary from 11° to 12°, peaking from 9.00am to 3.00pm.

Friday

"Cloudy changing to sunny intervals in the afternoon." Temperatures will range from 8° to 12°, peaking at 3.00pm.

Saturday

"Cloudy." Temperatures will range from 8° at midnight to 11° at 3.00pm.

Sunday

"Light rain changing to partly cloudy by early evening." Temperatures will range from 8° at midnight to 11°, peaking between midday and 3.00pm. You can find the latest weather forecasts and advice from the Met Office here.

