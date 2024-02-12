Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The February half term break is here - and there are plenty of great activities in the Portsmouth area to warrant a day out. We've put together a rundown of the weather forecast for the week ahead - from Monday, February 12, to Sunday, February 18 - as predicted by the Met Office.

Monday

"Sunny changing to partly cloudy by nighttime." Temperatures will peak at 10° from 2.00pm to 3.00pm, and dip to 8° from 6.00pm to midnight.

Tuesday

"Cloudy changing to heavy rain by lunchtime." Temperatures will peak at 11° from 6.00pm to 11.00pm"

Wednesday

"Light rain changing to overcast by early evening." Temperatures will vary from 11° to 12°, peaking from midday to 3.00pm.

Thursday

"Heavy showers changing to cloudy by late morning." Temperatures will vary from 11° to 12°, peaking from 9.00am to 3.00pm.

Friday

"Cloudy changing to sunny intervals in the afternoon." Temperatures will range from 8° to 12°, peaking at 3.00pm.

Saturday

"Cloudy." Temperatures will range from 8° at midnight to 11° at 3.00pm.

Sunday