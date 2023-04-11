News you can trust since 1877
Feed cafe Portsmouth: Mystery surrounds possible closure as beloved cafe now has 'for sale' signs in the window

Mystery surrounds the potential closure of a beloved cafe in the city which now has ‘for sale’ signs in the windows.

By Sophie Lewis
Published 11th Apr 2023, 16:30 BST- 1 min read

It is believed that Feed, which is based in The Hard, Portsmouth, has closed down without any warning as ‘for sale’ signs have appeared out of the blue.

The cafe is known for the range of burgers, pancakes and chicken that they serve up and they are popular among people visiting Gunwharf Quays.

A photographer from The News was due to take pictures of the cafe as part of an ongoing feature series, but upon his arrival he discovered the shop was closed and for sale signs have been put up.

FEED has mysteriously got sale signs on the windows and no one knows what is going on.
SEE ALSO: King Charles III Coronation: What is happening over the bank holiday in Portsmouth, Gosport, Emsworth, Catisfield, Waterloovile and Fareham?

Customers also turned up for their bookings but were disappointed to find the eatery closed. The venue is currently not taking any online orders either.

The News has attempted to make contact with the cafe, but there has been no response at the time of publication.

FEED has mysteriously got sale signs on the windows and no one knows what is going on.
