Final call for entries for The News Business Excellence Awards 2022 - don't delay

We’re urging companies of all sizes to get involved and make the 20th year of the event one to really remember.

The annual awards are free to enter and recognise the best in business in the region. But entries close on Monday February 28. So if you haven’t yet got your entry in, don’t delay.

Details of how to enter are in the panel below. Remember, you’ve got to be in it to win it!

This year there are 15 categories to choose from – and as well as entrants, we’re looking for businesses to step forward to join our list of sponsors for the categories to help ensure the awards go ahead in style.

Winners will be announced on April 29 at a gala black tie dinner and ceremony to be held at Portsmouth Guildhall - the highlight of the business year in the city.

Enter and it could be you going up on stage to receive an award and hear the loud applause of your colleagues and the rest of the Portsmouth business community.

The event will also be live streamed, allowing people to watch from home and meaning the awards reach a much bigger audience.

Winning an award can be a big boost for your business. Stewart Woolston from the Chilli Mash Company, winner of Small Business of the Year at the 2019 awards, said: ‘I would 100% encourage others to apply because the hidden benefits of application reach far beyond “kudos” only.’

Editor of The News Mark Waldron said: ‘This year marks the 20th in which we will have celebrated the excellent businesses and business leaders in our community and so I look forward with even more excitement to this year’s ceremony.

‘I would encourage any business with a success story to tell to enter the awards.

‘I will enjoy reading your submission and - possibly - sharing and enjoying that success with you on April 29.’

Headline sponsor this year is the University of Portsmouth Business School. Other sponsors already signed up include Portsmouth City Council, BAE Systems, HSDC and Citrus IT Support.

They have been joined by Lockheed Martin, which is sponsoring the Apprentice/Trainee of the Year category, and GetSet Solent, which is sponsoring Start-up Business of the Year.

Solent LEP has also come on board as sponsor of Overall Business of the Year, which is chosen from all the winning businesses on the night.

The awards will be hosted by Portsmouth-born BBC South Today news presenter Anjana Gadgil.

Special guest speaker will be Paralympic gold medallist and University of Portsmouth graduate Lauren Steadman, who received an MBE in the New Year Honours.

Cross-section of businesses will be recognised by prestigious awards

The News is proud to stage the 2022 Business Excellence Awards.

The awards will recognise a cross-section of businesses and the vital role they play in the success of the region.

The prestigious awards ceremony will take place on April 29 at Portsmouth Guildhall and will be attended by more than 300 guests, as well as being live-streamed.

Category sponsorship packages are available at £2,750 plus VAT and include tickets. E-mail [email protected] for details.

Tickets are £80 plus VAT for the three-course black tie dinner and are available from www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/portsmouth-news-business-excellence-awards-2022-tickets-245714427467

For more information and to enter the awards, please go to portsmouthbusinessexcellence.co.uk or e-mail Linda Pritchard on [email protected]

THE AWARDS

Headline sponsor: University of Portsmouth Business School

CATEGORIES

Small Business of the Year

Medium Business of the Year (sponsored by Citrus IT Support)

Large Business of the Year

Young Entrepreneur of the Year (sponsored by University of Portsmouth Business School)

Start-up Business of the Year (sponsored by GetSet Solent)

International Business of the Year

Advanced Manufacturing & Engineering Company of the Year

Employer of the Year (sponsored by HSDC)

Creative/Cultural/Visitor Business of the Year (sponsored by Portsmouth City Council)

Retail & Leisure Business of the Year

Training Programme of the Year

Company CSR Initiative of the Year (sponsored by BAE Systems)

Apprentice/Trainee of the Year (sponsored by Lockheed Martin)

Entrepreneur of the Year

Sustainable Business of the Year

Lifetime Achievement Award (sponsored by University of Portsmouth Business School)

Overall Business of the Year (sponsored by Solent LEP)

