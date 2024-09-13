Finalists announced for prestigious Maritime UK Solent Awards 2024
The glittering awards ceremony on October 17 at the Hilton Southampton - Utilita Bowl will showcase the Solent’s world-leading maritime industry. Tickets for the showpiece event are still available for those wanting to attend.
Anne-Marie Mountifield, chair of Maritime UK Solent, said: “Congratulations to this year’s Maritime UK Solent Awards finalists, selected by our panel of expert judges. The overwhelmingly high-quality of applications for the awards demonstrate the amazing achievements across our brilliant sector over the past year.
“Thank you to everyone who has applied – without you, Maritime UK Solent would not be able to provide this platform to champion the great work taking place and showcase the achievements, innovations and ambitions which make this regional cluster so successful.
"I am also very grateful to our award sponsors for their support and the expert panel of judges who have given their time to consider each of the entries from a wide range of maritime organisations, from start-ups to skills providers."
Award finalists:
Apprentice or Cadet of the Year - sponsored by Chartwell Marine
- Thomas Welch, Carnival UK
- Shannon Billy, Warsash Maritime School, part of Solent University
- Noorhantosha Sharrai, BAE Systems Maritime Services
Clean Maritime Innovator Award - sponsored by Wightlink
- PurpleSector
- RAD Propulsion
- Chartwell Marine
Diversity Champion Award - sponsored by the Royal Navy
- GE Vernova Power Conversion UK
- Carnival UK
- National Oceanography Centre
Future Skills Award - sponsored by South Hampshire College Group
- Maritime & Transport Action Group
- Robosys Automation
- LEGO Maritime Project
Large Business of the Year Award - sponsored by Warsash Maritime School, part of Solent University
- BAE Systems Maritime Services
- GE Vernova Power Conversion UK
- Serco
Maritime Legacy Award - sponsored by Solent Stevedores
- Mike Hayes (Serco)
- Commodore John Voyce OBE (Royal Navy)
- Edward and Carolyn Phillips (Portsmouth Sail Training Trust)
Net Zero Navigator Award - sponsored by Associated British Ports
- Carnival UK
- Wightlink
- Serco
Small Business of the Year - sponsored by BAE Systems
- Force Development Services Ltd
- Chartwell Marine
- Solent Stevedores
Start-Up of the Year Award - sponsored by DP World
- Anchoright Ltd
- Archipelago Expedition Yachts
- Sostratus Energy
Sustainability Leadership - sponsored by the Southampton Marine and Maritime Institute (SMMI), part of the University of Southampton
- Royal Navy
- Wightlink
- Portsmouth International Port
Technology Game-Changer Award - sponsored by Red Funnel
- GT Wings
- Archipelago Expedition Yachts
- Mimo Connect Ltd
International Partnership & Global Trade Award - sponsored by Womble Bond Dickinson. This Extraordinary Award will be presented on the evening of the awards.
