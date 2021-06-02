Fire crews called to blaze at Veolia recycling centre in Portsmouth
A blaze broke out in a recycling centre in Portsmouth.
Wednesday, 2nd June 2021, 12:54 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 2nd June 2021, 1:07 pm
Fire crews from Cosham, Southsea, Portchester, Havant and Fareham were called at at 11.55am to the Veolia site in Quatremaine Road.
A spokeswoman for Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said that there was ‘a recycling building on fire, involving plastics, paper and metal’ and added that the building was being evacuated.
Video submitted by Charlotte Brown
More to follow