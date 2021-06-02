Fire crews called to blaze at Veolia recycling centre in Portsmouth

A blaze broke out in a recycling centre in Portsmouth.

By Fiona Callingham
Wednesday, 2nd June 2021, 12:54 pm
Updated Wednesday, 2nd June 2021, 1:07 pm

Fire crews from Cosham, Southsea, Portchester, Havant and Fareham were called at at 11.55am to the Veolia site in Quatremaine Road.

Read More

Read More
Portsmouth supermarket evacuated

A spokeswoman for Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said that there was ‘a recycling building on fire, involving plastics, paper and metal’ and added that the building was being evacuated.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

A fire at the Veolia recycling plant in Quatremaine Road in Portsmouth today Picture: Habibur Rahman

Video submitted by Charlotte Brown

More to follow