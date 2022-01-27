Firms in Portsmouth area urged to shout about how they support their employees

Aaron Butson, Assistant Principal Business, Employment and Skills at HSDC

Aaron Butson, Assistant Principal Business, Employment and Skills at HSDC, said: ‘It is incredible to see just how much employers support their employees, particularly in the past few years through COVID.

‘I would encourage all employers, no matter how large or small, no matter how old or young the business, to enter. Take this opportunity to shout out and let the local community know exactly what you do.’

The Business Excellence Awards are in their 20th year and will see a total of 17 honours handed out at a black tie ceremony at Portsmouth Guildhall on April 29.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

University of Portsmouth Business School is the headline sponsor

The awards, which are free to enter and recognise the best in business in the region, are now open for entries.

As well as HSDC, other catgory sponsors already on board include Portsmouth City Council, BAE Systems and Citrus IT Support. Our headline sponsor this year is the University of Portsmouth Business School.

Aaron added: ‘HSDC has been sponsoring the awards since 2016 and has had the pleasure of meeting many employers throughout the process. Having employers involved with the college is key as they enable us to develop the training we do to meet industry needs.

‘We have to ensure we give our students plenty of opportunities to follow whichever training courses they want to do, as well as ensuring we deliver training that is relevant to the world of work in order to meet the needs of the wonderful businesses in the area.

HSDC is sponsoring Employer of the Year

‘The News Business Excellence Awards are a fantastic way for businesses to showcase what they do. The region is blessed with so many innovative organisations, both large and small, which deliver outstanding services and products to our community and beyond.

‘We have found that sponsoring the awards gives us the perfect format to meet business owners and leaders to find out exactly what they do.

‘We also love the awards as they are a great way for businesses to demonstrate just how amazing the city of Portsmouth and its surrounding district is.

‘The awards give everyone the chance to shout about themselves and are also a great excuse to dress up and celebrate!’

Portsmouth City Council is sponsoring Creative/Cultural/Visitor Business of the Year

The awards night will be hosted by Portsmouth-born BBC South Today news presenter Anjana Gadgil.

Special guest speaker will be Paralympic gold medallist and University of Portsmouth graduate Lauren Steadman, who received an MBE in the New Year Honours.

Cross-section of businesses will be recognised by prestigious awards

The News is proud to stage the 2022 Business Excellence Awards.

Citrus IT Support is sponsoring Medium Business of the Year

The awards will recognise a cross-section of businesses and the vital role they play in the success of the region.

The prestigious awards ceremony will take place on April 29 at Portsmouth Guildhall and will be attended by more than 300 guests, as well as being live-streamed.

Category sponsorship packages are available at £2,750 plus VAT and include tickets. E-mail [email protected] for details.

Tickets are £80 plus VAT for the three-course black tie dinner and are available from www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/portsmouth-news-business-excellence-awards-2022-tickets-245714427467

For more information and to enter the awards, please go to portsmouthbusinessexcellence.co.uk or e-mail Linda Pritchard on [email protected]

THE AWARDS

BAE Systems is sponsoring Company CSR Initiative of the Year

Headline sponsor: University of Portsmouth Business School

CATEGORIES

Small Business of the Year

Medium Business of the Year (sponsored by Citrus IT Support)

Large Business of the Year

Young Entrepreneur of the Year (sponsored by University of Portsmouth Business School)

Start-up Business of the Year

International Business of the Year

Advanced Manufacturing & Engineering Company of the Year

Employer of the Year (sponsored by HSDC)

Creative/Cultural/Visitor Business of the Year (sponsored by Portsmouth City Council)

Retail & Leisure Business of the Year

Training Programme of the Year

Company CSR Initiative of the Year (sponsored by BAE Systems)

Apprentice/Trainee of the Year

Entrepreneur of the Year

Sustainable Business of the Year

Lifetime Achievement Award (sponsored by University of Portsmouth Business School)

Overall Business of the Year