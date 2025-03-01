First Bus strikes in March called off as union and bus company reach a provisional agreement
Another set of strikes were due to take place starting Monday on March 3 to 7 and 9 to 10 with the bitter disagreement over pay and conditions having taken place since the end of last year.
But now First Bus (Solent) has announced that the planned strikes next week have been suspended to allow Unite members from the Hoeford deport the chance to vote on the bus company’s pay offer.
If members vote to accept the offer it will then bring to a final end the strikes which have taken place since December.
Simon Goff, managing director, Solent from First Bus: said: “We are delighted to have agreed an offer with our Unite colleagues, and that they have suspended their industrial action immediately. Unite the Union has confirmed it will recommend our latest pay offer to its members in a ballot next week.
“We would like to thank our customers for their patience and understanding throughout our determined efforts to end this dispute.
“Our team remains focused on delivering excellent services in Portsmouth, Fareham and Gosport and the wider region.”
The News has contacted Unite the Union and invited it to comment.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.