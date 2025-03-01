Next week’s planned strikes by First Bus drivers and supervisors have been suspended after the bus company and the workers union agreed a provisional deal to bring the dispute to an end.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Another set of strikes were due to take place starting Monday on March 3 to 7 and 9 to 10 with the bitter disagreement over pay and conditions having taken place since the end of last year.

But now First Bus (Solent) has announced that the planned strikes next week have been suspended to allow Unite members from the Hoeford deport the chance to vote on the bus company’s pay offer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If members vote to accept the offer it will then bring to a final end the strikes which have taken place since December.

Picket line for striking bus drivers in despite over pay and reinstatement of conditions at the First Bus (Solent) depot in Fareham. | Sam Stephenson

Simon Goff, managing director, Solent from First Bus: said: “We are delighted to have agreed an offer with our Unite colleagues, and that they have suspended their industrial action immediately. Unite the Union has confirmed it will recommend our latest pay offer to its members in a ballot next week.

“We would like to thank our customers for their patience and understanding throughout our determined efforts to end this dispute.

“Our team remains focused on delivering excellent services in Portsmouth, Fareham and Gosport and the wider region.”

The News has contacted Unite the Union and invited it to comment.