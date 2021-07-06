'First legal dance' in Portsmouth set for 12.01am on July 19 at Astoria nightclub in Guildhall Walk

REVELLERS are buying tickets in their droves for Portsmouth’s ‘first legal dance’ at a nightclub when restrictions lift.

By Ben Fishwick
Tuesday, 6th July 2021, 9:55 am

Prime minister Boris Johnson last night confirmed the lifting of Covid-19 measures on July 19.

It means Astoria nightclub owner Alistair Ritchie can make good on his vow to hold the city’s first mass party at his venue in Guildhall Walk, Portsmouth

He will open the club’s doors at 12.01am on July 19.

Some 200 tickets were sold in the first five minutes they went on sale.

Alistair said: ‘We’re opening on the 19th at 00.01am for the first dance.

‘On releasing the event we sold over 200 tickets in the first five minutes – 1,200 lucky people will get to make history and be able to have the first legal dance in Portsmouth.’

We wanted to open at midnight as so many of our customers had requested it, we and the team are eager to put a party on again, it’s what we love doing.’

Portsmouth’s public health director Helen Atkinson has said she will continue to wear a mask even when it is not mandatory.

She said people may ‘prefer to in certain situations, for example indoors with lots of people you don’t know’.

Buy tickets at astorianightclub.com

