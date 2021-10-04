First Mind, Body, Spirit fair in Portsmouth declared a success as organiser vows to hold another
SCORES of spiritual and holistic businesses came together for the first Mind, Body, Spirit fair.
The event had been organised by pyschic medium Kev Hooper, from Portsmouth, in order to promote the vast array of different services on offer.
More than 15 stallholders set up at Cosham Social Club in Wayte Street on Sunday and more than 100 customers came through the door.
Kev said he was delighted with how the first event had gone – and that he was hoping to hold another in December.
He said: ‘We had a great selection of holistic therapists with a natural approach, and spiritual workers. We had reflexology, hypnotherapy, Reiki healers, crystal healers, tarot readers, aromatherapy and massage – you name it we had absolutely everything here.
‘It was amazing. All the stallholders were brilliant and the customers were happy, the venue was happy, basically everybody was happy with how it went.
‘It was the first fair I have done but it is hopefully the first of many.’
Kev said he was also looking for venues in Emsworth and Havant with intentions of expanding there too.