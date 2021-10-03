Police hunting for vandals who trashed Gosport's Armed Forces charity shop
VANDALS have smashed the window of a charity shop which supports military heroes during a mindless attack.
Sunday, 3rd October 2021, 5:02 pm
Updated
Sunday, 3rd October 2021, 5:02 pm
The damage occurred at the Armed Forces charity shop in Stokes Road, Gosport.
Thugs broke through the store’s glass front at some point between Friday evening and Saturday morning.
Police have now launched an investigation into the attack and are appealing for witnesses to come forward.
Those with any details about the incident should call police on 101, quoting the reference number 44210395561.