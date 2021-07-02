First Portsmouth & District Business Week to promote and celebrate the area's business community
It's been a tough time for those running businesses during the Covid pandemic - but now it's time to promote and celebrate our business community with the first Portsmouth & District Business Week from July 5-9.
Organised by Hampshire Chamber of Commerce and the Portsmouth Business Strategy Leadership Group, the week will bring together key partner stakeholders across the city and neighbouring business communities to share their expertise, advice and know-how in a grand celebration of enterprise.
There will be virtual and physical events taking place, with key businesses sharing knowledge, wisdom and contacts to help you maximise your role in Portsmouth and beyond.
Events are based on a variety of topics such as: Future of High Street, International Trade, Creative Industries, Self-Employment and more.
Whilst there are informative events and webinars, there are also opportunities to network with other Portsmouth businesses.
To read a special e-mag version of an 8-page supplement about the week that appeared in The News, including a detailed timetable of events, click here