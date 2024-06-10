First smoke and supper event unites Portsmouth businesses

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

First ever Supper & Smoke event, held in historic part of Portsmouth proves great success for two local businesses. Head Case Curios is an established shop in the city while Smoke & Mirrors is a new restaurant where chef Jordan brings fine dining to the South after training under Marco Pierre White.

Tuesday 4th June saw two, small local businesses offer their inaugural Supper & Smoke night which proved to be a great success.

Passionate owners Tony Duke (Head Case Curios, Albert Road, Southsea) and Chef, Jordan Thompson (Smoke & Mirrors, High Street, Old Portsmouth) met when Tony took his wife to the newest Portsmouth restaurant for a birthday meal. Chef visited their table afterwards and it was clear from the beginning that Jordan & Tony each have a passion for their chosen field. Understanding and recognising the synergy that exists between amazing food and fine cigars, soon led to a collaboration that was almost inevitable.

Jordan created an amazing ‘taster’ menu showcasing some of his skills whilst Tony hosted the event and the smokers in the room all received a top quality, hand-rolled cigar from Dominican Republic. To add to the experience, Anthony-John Rossouw, Brand Activation Manager UK and Ambassador for Davidoff UK attended to present the nights cigar and answered any questions.

Three Experts

This was an intimate evening, enjoyed by all who attended regardless of whether they were smokers or not as the food and company made the event one to remember and one to repeat. After the main course Tony and the smokers walked to the Square Tower where they were able to enjoy the cigar and the scenery.

“I have been to all the Portsmouth restaurants, and some are very good, but I can confidently say the food tonight was on another level – simply amazing!”

“I can’t wait to return with my friends as Jordan changes his menu regularly so each visit will be a revelation”