Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Initial works are now beginning for the construction of a new supermarket next to Havant’s B&Q.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Earlier this year Lidl was given the green light to finally build a new ‘flagship’ supermarket on cleared land off Purbrook Way near Bedhampton - and it will be the first design of its kind on the south coast.

A CGI of what the new Lidl store could look like

Lidl has confirmed the preparatory works have now begun on the 2,185 square metre supermarket, which will have 110 car parking spaces, with workers having been on site for the past few weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However the supermarket has not shared a timescale of when the new store is expected to open.

The chain had considered opening in the former Tesco in Greywell Road, vacant units on Solent Retail Park, the old Wilko in the Meridian Shopping Centre, and at the empty Waitrose site in Waterlooville but said none were viable options.