First stages of work begin for new Lidl supermarket being built next to Havant's B&Q
Earlier this year Lidl was given the green light to finally build a new ‘flagship’ supermarket on cleared land off Purbrook Way near Bedhampton - and it will be the first design of its kind on the south coast.
Lidl has confirmed the preparatory works have now begun on the 2,185 square metre supermarket, which will have 110 car parking spaces, with workers having been on site for the past few weeks.
However the supermarket has not shared a timescale of when the new store is expected to open.
The chain had considered opening in the former Tesco in Greywell Road, vacant units on Solent Retail Park, the old Wilko in the Meridian Shopping Centre, and at the empty Waitrose site in Waterlooville but said none were viable options.
