First Steps First Aid welcomes Lord Mayor to open heart of Portsmouth Training Hub

Delivering exceptional first aid training to businesses across the Portsmouth area got a Mayoral seal of approval on Friday August 8, 2025. Lord Mayor, Councillor Gerald Vernon-Jackson, accompanied by Lady Mayoress, Dianna Carruthers, officially opened a new health training facility in the heart of the city.

Situated at the London Road/Stubbington Avenue junction of North End, the new centre is the training hub for First Steps First Aid (FSFA). This new business offers paramedic led, trusted and accredited first aid training to Portsmouth and Hampshire companies. And with a swathe of five star reviews, First Steps First Aid is gaining huge momentum and incredible loyalty in its first aid training delivery.

Intrigued to know more, Portsmouth’s Lord Mayor, Councillor Vernon-Jackson, spent an hour at the centre; taking time to remind himself of the principles of Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR). He even took to the floor to deliver a hands on session of chest compressions on one of the mannequins - under the advisory eye of the FSFA team.

Commenting on the offering, the Lord Mayor said:

‘I’m so pleased that a team of local paramedics is delivering such brilliant training to companies in Portsmouth. Charlotte, Jack and Jess understand our city and are building on the sense of community here to increase first aid knowledge and skills - something we can all benefit from. I wish them every success for the future.’