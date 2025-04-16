First Steps First Aid win Citrus Foundation business grant

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Having asked local businesses how they might use the £1218 remaining in the Citrus Foundation fund to benefit their business and the wider community Citrus Facilities Management has awarded the £1,218 grant to First Steps First Aid Ltd to support the growth of their business and to deliver free emergency first aid courses to the Portsmouth community through Shaping Portsmouth.

In a powerful demonstration of local businesses backing one another, the Citrus Foundation, a non-profit initiative created by Portsmouth based Citrus Facilities Management has awarded a £1,218 grant to First Steps First Aid Ltd. The grant will support business growth and allow the company to offer 72 free spaces across 6 Emergency First Aid at Work courses to small businesses, charities, and community groups across the city over the next six months.

The Citrus Foundation was established to give back to the community through a portion of Citrus Facilities’ profits and employee-led fundraising. Over the past year, it has supported schools, charities, and community interest companies across Portsmouth. As the financial year drew to a close, £1,218 remained in the fund and the Foundation made a deliberate choice to invest it locally, staying true to its commitment to the “Portsmouth Pound.”

Daniel O’Brien, Managing Director of Citrus Facilities, explained: “The Portsmouth Pound is about more than just money, it’s about creating a circular economy where local businesses support each other, reinvest in their communities, and help the city thrive. We could have given this funding to a national organisation, but we chose to keep it here, in Portsmouth, where it can make the most impact. First Steps First Aid Ltd showed us not only how they would grow, but how they would give back and that’s exactly what this city needs.”

Citrus hand over grant cheque to First Steps First Aid. Pic left to right: Daniel O’Brien (MD Citrus), Dave Humphries (CEO Shaping Portsmouth), Coralee Graham (Citrus Foundation), Charlotte Boaden, Jessica Spencer & Jack Boaden (First Steps First Aid).

Local businesses were invited to apply for the funding by outlining how it would be used and how they would, in turn, benefit the wider community. First Steps First Aid, a team of experienced paramedics who have transitioned into delivering workplace first aid training, stood out for their vision and community driven mission. In their application, they committed to delivering 72 free certified Emergency First Aid at Work spaces to local organisations especially those who might not otherwise be able to afford it.

To expand the impact of the initiative, Shaping Portsmouth has stepped in as a delivery partner and will host and help coordinate the rollout of the free training. The initiative highlights the growing support for local small businesses championed by organisations like Shaping Portsmouth and Portsmouth City Council through the Portsmouth Business Support Service to keep money circulating locally, support independent enterprises, and build long-term, sustainable value across the city.

Dave Humphries, CEO of Shaping Portsmouth, said: “This is a great example of what can happen when our local business community works together. Through collaboration, we’re not just improving workplace safety we’re strengthening the fabric of the business community itself. When local businesses buy, sell, employ, train, and support each other, the benefits ripple through the community creating jobs, boosting confidence, and building a more resilient economy.”

Jessica Spencer from First Steps First Aid Ltd added: “We are incredibly grateful to both the Citrus Foundation and Shaping Portsmouth. This grant will help us grow our operations, but more importantly, it allows us to share lifesaving knowledge with the people who need it most. We’re passionate about safety, community, and making a difference and this partnership allows us to do all three.”

The Citrus Foundation continues to champion grassroots initiatives and purpose driven businesses that align with its core mission: using business as a force for good, investing in Portsmouth’s future, and helping the city’s people and enterprises thrive together. Anyone interested in accessing the free courses should contact Shaping Portsmouth.