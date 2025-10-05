The first step has been taken to allow the transformation of a former Homebase store into a new Sainsbury's supermarket.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Planning permission has been granted allowing the shop unit at Collingwood Business Park in Newgate Lane to be used as a supermarket almost a year after the plans were first submitted to Fareham Borough Council.

The supermarket had pencilled in the opening of the store this summer, but delays in the planning process has put back that timeline. The Homebase store closed its doors in December 2024 and the site remains vacant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Granting planning permission, the council said that it the impact of the proposed supermarket on the viability of the town centre and local shopping centres was examined - as well as if any other sites closer to the town centre would be more appropriate.

The former Homebase unit at Collingwood Retail Park in Newgate Lane, Fareham. Picture: Sarah Standing (120625-4451) | Sarah Standing

It’s report said: “Whilst it was found that there are allocated development sites available within Fareham town centre and Stubbington, these sites are considered too small for the proposed development.

“Large vacant retail units within the town centre were also considered and discounted as being unsuitable.

“It is considered that trade diversion from district and local centres and small local parades in Fareham Borough would be limited. A significant element of the trade diversion is expected to come from food stores at Speedfields Park and Collingwood Retail Park rather than designated centres.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sainsbury’s has now submitted a fresh application to the council to make some alterations to the existing building elevations, service yard, former garden centre area, car park and boundary landscaping area to allow it to open.

The proposals are:

A substation within the boundary landscaping area bounding the car park and B3385, with a low retaining wall surrounding,

Six proposed bike racks to the left-hand side of the entrance lobby,

New enclosed unloading pod area with a scissor lift in the service yard,

New plant machinery in service yard area,

Existing garden centre marquee in the service yard area to be removed,

Existing sliding doors to be removed and opening blocked off,

Existing fence to be removed to open up the service yard area,

Existing unloading bay opening to be partially blocked off within the service yard,

New opening created in the existing façade within the service yard,

A new accessible footpath to link from Newgate Lane (B3385) to the store entrance, and

New guardrails on the roof edges and a new walkway on the roof.

The signage proposals will be subject to a subsequent application, the application added.

The former Homebase unit at Collingwood Retail Park in Newgate Lane, Fareham. Picture: Sarah Standing (120625-4451) | Sarah Standing

The application said: “The proposed plant machinery within the service yard and plant area is commonplace in many retail units and is essential for the day-to-day operation of a foodstore. The equipment will ensure that the store can meet the specific needs of a food retail environment, including maintaining optimal storage temperatures.

“These plant units are designed to operate efficiently and discreetly, ensuring minimal disruption to the surrounding area while enabling the store to function effectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This integration of machinery will support the future operation of the foodstore, providing the necessary infrastructure and creating a high-quality shopping experience for customers.

“The majority of the proposed works will be discreet and largely confined to the former garden centre and service yard to the east. They will primarily be visible only to those within the enlarged service yard, as there is an existing fence that surrounds the service yard and the service yard is located to the rear of the stores, this will ensure that there is a minimal impact on the surrounding streetscape.

“As such, the external changes will not significantly affect the aesthetic or character of the area visible to the public, especially given the retail context of the site and surroundings.”

The supermarket is expected to employ up to 100 people in full and part-time roles, and feature an Argos counter inside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For the latest public notices from your area, please visit: https://publicnoticeportal.uk/