Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A fishmonger has announced the ‘difficult decision’ to stop trading from its fish van with immediate effect, citing rising costs and illness as major factors.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Straight from the Boat has taken to social media to announce the ‘difficult decision’ to stop trading from its fish van.

Straight From The Boat has announced that it will cease trading from its fish van with immediate effect. | Google

The fishmonger offers a number of fish including bass, plaice, scallops, bream, and dover sole from Warsash. It would also offer a delivery service of platters during non-opening times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Facebook post said: “Sadly, we have made the difficult decision to cease trading from our Fish van from immediate effect, this is due current climate and increase of prices also illness within the family.

“Our Facebook page will stay active - When our fishing boats land local caught Fresh Fish and ShellFish, we will put a post out with date time we are at Warsash Shore.

“We would like to thank all our lovely customers for all your support over the last 5 years.”