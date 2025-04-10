Fishmonger Straight from the Boat ceases trading from fish van due to rising costs and illness
Straight from the Boat has taken to social media to announce the ‘difficult decision’ to stop trading from its fish van.
The fishmonger offers a number of fish including bass, plaice, scallops, bream, and dover sole from Warsash. It would also offer a delivery service of platters during non-opening times.
The Facebook post said: “Sadly, we have made the difficult decision to cease trading from our Fish van from immediate effect, this is due current climate and increase of prices also illness within the family.
“Our Facebook page will stay active - When our fishing boats land local caught Fresh Fish and ShellFish, we will put a post out with date time we are at Warsash Shore.
“We would like to thank all our lovely customers for all your support over the last 5 years.”
