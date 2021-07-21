Flagship cruise terminal in Southampton completed by Denmead firm Brymor Construction

Brymor Construction was the main contractor for the flagship building – with an iconic wave shaped roof – for Associated British Ports (ABP) at Western Docks in Southampton

The Horizon Cruise Terminal has just welcomed its maiden cruise ship – MSC Cruises’ MSC Virtuosa – with passengers setting foot at the complex for the first time ahead of its formal opening later in the year.

Leading the way in the ‘next generation’ of world-class cruise terminals, the two-floor building is aimed at taking the passenger experience to another level.

Associated British Ports' new flagship terminal at Western Docks in Southampton, built by Denmead-based construction firm Brymor Construction.

Its futuristic design over 11,695 sq m features curtain wall glazing and curved glulam beams and exposed soffits to create the wave shaped roof.

Horizon’s sustainable features include 2,000 roof-mounted solar panels and shore power connectivity allowing ships to ‘plug in’ while alongside once it is commissioned later this year.

Stephen Morton, chairman of 150-strong Brymor Construction, said: ‘Our very first job at the port of Southampton for ABP was a £250,000 baggage reclaim refurbishment it is incredible to think that many years later we have now worked on the largest project in our 34-year history here.

‘Huge credit must go to all those involved for working so hard when already faced with tight deadlines and the challenges posed by the pandemic over the past year.’

Stephen, who founded Brymor Construction with wife Jan in 1987, added: ‘All at Brymor share a great sense of pride in this achievement and in our longstanding and valued partnership with ABP which has allowed us to together create a truly spectacular building.’

Brymor Construction, a £85m turnover company, provided design and construction services as main contractor for the new terminal.

It began construction of the terminal on the newly cleared site in early July 2020 with the first vessel arriving just a year later.

Alastair Welch, director of ABP Southampton, said: ‘We’re incredibly proud to be building the infrastructure for the future of cruise with a commitment to sustainable operations.’

ABP joined forces with MSC Cruises and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd for the terminal with support from the Solent LEP and the government’s Getting Building Programme.

Brymor Construction has completed more than 10 projects at the port, including the City Cruise, Mayflower and QE2 terminals.

Visit brymor.co.uk/ for more details.

