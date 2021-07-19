Pictured is: The staff at the Medusa Hairdressing salon. Picture: Keith Woodland (050621-5)

After spending a large part of the last year closed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, Medusa Hair Salon is now open and hoping for a bright future.

Owner and stylist, Belinda Clearly, prides Medusa Hair Salon on using the best quality products available and her team being trained to the highest standards, both in hairdressing and customer service.

Even though the hair salon known for specialising in bespoke colouring and precision hair cutting, has been busy since reopening after Covid lockdown, they are still unable to work at full capacity as a result of social distancing and allowing extra time for the clean down of stations between each client.

Pictured is: The staff at the Medusa Hairdressing salon. Picture: Keith Woodland (050621-7)

Belinda, 54, who lives in Southsea, said: ‘Lockdown has been very hard for both myself and my team, we are sociable and creative creatures, not meant to be shut away with nothing to do.

‘I spent a lot of time interacting with my team via zoom and we held our annual awards night via Zoom too!

‘I sent everyone a takeaway and we all sat down, had a drink and dinner together and then I presented the awards for this year.

Pictured is: Exterior of Medusa Hairdressing Picture: Keith Woodland (050621-1)

‘In addition, I accessed online training from our colour supplier and various other sources for the team to attend so that they could up skill and refresh while they are off, as well as spending many hours online researching how we were going to reopen and still be able to give the same service.’

The price list at Medusa Hairdressing depends on the level of experience of the stylist, where stylists will continue to train throughout their career to ensure they are able to bring all the latest techniques and professional advice for their customers.

Belinda, married with two children also, said: ‘I think that people are unaware of how much independent businesses have lost during the pandemic.

‘People have said to me, “you got a grant, though didn’t you?”, yes we did, but we had rent to pay, VAT to pay, stock invoices that were due, amenity bills to pay and the last lockdown we had to pay the payee and pension contributions with no income.

‘For a lot of businesses, it’s too late and they have already gone bust.

‘I feel very grateful to have survived and I’m looking forward to celebrating Medusa’s 10th birthday in December with my wonderful team and our lovely guests, where we will be having a party in the salon on Saturday, December 18.’

The salon, in Marmion Road in Southsea, is open open Mondays/Thursdays 9am to 6pm, Tuesdays 9am to 7pm, Wednesday 9am to 8pm and Saturday 9am to 5pm.

- Story by Sophie Gibbons

