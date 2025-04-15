Alex Florio was delighted to be opening Florio’s in Southsea on Tuesday, April 15 after the previous restaurant in Old Portsmouth closed last week. The new site boasts an extended menu, upgraded coffee, outside seating, and will be open seven days a week.

Alex, who owns and runs the eatery along with his son and daughter, Max and Isabella, wants Florio’s to be a reason for the high street to be a desirable destination again.

He said: “It's exciting. We really hope with us being here in Palmerston Road, it can get back to what it used to be as the heart of Southsea, where everybody wants to be. Maybe we could be a reason for people to come back.”

Florio’s was previously based in the old Duke of Buckingham in High Street, Old Portsmouth. It opened there in August 2023 and built a loyal customer base with authentic and delicious Italian food. The move to the new site has also seen them add new items to the menu.

He said: “People are very excited and hopefully they will appreciate the new additions on the menu, on top of the pizza that we have now established.”

The deli now boasts paninis and sandwiches made with fresh bread baked at Florio’s, including focaccia from the region of Puglia where the family are from. Alex said: “It's all freshly baked and prepared by us, we don’t do frozen food. We only prepare what we know and we can.”

He added: “To anyone who has not been yet, come and try a pizza. It's really original, traditional and fresh.”

Here are 9 pictures of the new Florio’s in Palmerston Road:

