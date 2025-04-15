"Maybe we could be a reason for people to come back" - Florio's opens in Palmerston Road as it looks to bring the high street back to its former glory

By Joe Williams

Published 15th Apr 2025, 16:11 BST

A restaurant and deli owner is hoping he can help make Palmerston Road the heart of Southsea once more after moving from Old Portsmouth.

Alex Florio was delighted to be opening Florio’s in Southsea on Tuesday, April 15 after the previous restaurant in Old Portsmouth closed last week. The new site boasts an extended menu, upgraded coffee, outside seating, and will be open seven days a week.

Alex, who owns and runs the eatery along with his son and daughter, Max and Isabella, wants Florio’s to be a reason for the high street to be a desirable destination again.

He said: “It's exciting. We really hope with us being here in Palmerston Road, it can get back to what it used to be as the heart of Southsea, where everybody wants to be. Maybe we could be a reason for people to come back.”

Florio’s was previously based in the old Duke of Buckingham in High Street, Old Portsmouth. It opened there in August 2023 and built a loyal customer base with authentic and delicious Italian food. The move to the new site has also seen them add new items to the menu.

He said: “People are very excited and hopefully they will appreciate the new additions on the menu, on top of the pizza that we have now established.”

The deli now boasts paninis and sandwiches made with fresh bread baked at Florio’s, including focaccia from the region of Puglia where the family are from. Alex said: “It's all freshly baked and prepared by us, we don’t do frozen food. We only prepare what we know and we can.”

He added: “To anyone who has not been yet, come and try a pizza. It's really original, traditional and fresh.”

Here are 9 pictures of the new Florio’s in Palmerston Road:

Alex Florio with his son Max and daughter Isabella at the opening of Florio's in Palmerston Road, Southsea.

1. Florio's opens in Southsea

Alex Florio with his son Max and daughter Isabella at the opening of Florio's in Palmerston Road, Southsea. | Sarah Standing

Florio's opened its doors in Palmerston Road on Tuesday, April 15.

2. Florio's

Florio's opened its doors in Palmerston Road on Tuesday, April 15. | Sarah Standing

Florio's has kept its popular gelato and pizzeria menu but now offers sandwiches with freshly made bread.

3. Florio's

Florio's has kept its popular gelato and pizzeria menu but now offers sandwiches with freshly made bread. | Sarah Standing

The deli has a number of Italian goods on sale.

4. Florio's

The deli has a number of Italian goods on sale. | Sarah Standing

