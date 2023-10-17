Food hygiene ratings: How 25 places selling food in Portsmouth, Fareham, Gosport, Havant and Waterlooville scored in October
Food hygiene ratings way to narrow down the choice of where to eat in the Portsmouth area – which has no shortage of fantastic restaurants.
By Joe Buncle
Published 17th Oct 2023, 17:29 BST
Updated 17th Oct 2023, 17:30 BST
As of October 2023, of Portsmouth's 173 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 124 (72%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.
We’ve put together a list of all the food hygiene ratings released so far this month, including eateries in Portsmouth, Havant, Fareham and Gosport.
Here are the results of 25 inspections by the Food Standards Agency.
