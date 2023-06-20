Food hygiene ratings: How 40 places selling food in Portsmouth, Fareham, Gosport, Havant and Waterlooville fared in June
Food hygiene ratings can be helpful when chosing somewhere to eat in the Portsmouth area, which has hundreds of bars, pubs and cafes to explore.
By Joe Buncle
Published 20th Jun 2023, 14:08 BST
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 15:00 BST
According to the Food Standards Agency, of Portsmouth's 175 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 127 have ratings of five out of five while just one has a zero rating.
NOW READ: Portsmouth 'elite' food hygiene: 8 of the area's cleanest places to eat - with three consecutive 5 star ratings as of June 2023
Read on to find out how 40 local cafes, pubs, bars, takeaways and restaurants were rated based on results released June so far.
Page 1 of 10