Food hygiene ratings: How 40 places selling food in Portsmouth, Fareham, Gosport, Havant and Waterlooville fared in June

Food hygiene ratings can be helpful when chosing somewhere to eat in the Portsmouth area, which has hundreds of bars, pubs and cafes to explore.
By Joe Buncle
Published 20th Jun 2023, 14:08 BST
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 15:00 BST

According to the Food Standards Agency, of Portsmouth's 175 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 127 have ratings of five out of five while just one has a zero rating.

Read on to find out how 40 local cafes, pubs, bars, takeaways and restaurants were rated based on results released June so far.

Here are all the food hygiene ratings released in June so far.

Sisters Cafe was given a four-out-of-five rating after an inspection on April 26. Picture: Sarah Standing

2. Sisters Cafe - 25 Marmion Road, Southsea

Sisters Cafe was given a four-out-of-five rating after an inspection on April 26. Picture: Sarah Standing Photo: Sarah Standing

The New Taj Mahal on Kingston Road, Buckland, was rated 1 after an inspection on April 26.

3. The New Taj Mahal - 54 Kingston Road, Portsmouth

The New Taj Mahal on Kingston Road, Buckland, was rated 1 after an inspection on April 26. Photo: -

Fresh Roast Pots was rated three by the Food Standards Agency following inspection on April 26.

4. Fresh Roast Pots - 41-43 Kingston Road

Fresh Roast Pots was rated three by the Food Standards Agency following inspection on April 26. Photo: Google

