Here are 24 businesses that opened in Hampshire in 2023 including Southsea Brunch Klub, Ripper and Co Southsea and The Hideaway Cafe

The city is constantly changing and this year people have welcomed a huge range of new businesses into the area.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 11th May 2023, 13:15 GMT
Updated 14th Dec 2023, 21:10 GMT

Portsmouth and the surrounding areas host a wealth of businesses – and this year locals have embraced dozens of new businesses. From The Hideaway Cafe in Southsea which is a dog friendly venue to Southsea Brunch Klub which offers a trendy space for people to meet up there has been a diverse range of venues that have opened up in the city.

Here are 24 businesses that have opened this year:

The city has welcomed a whole range of businesses over the past year. From new restaurants to close stores to sweet shops and fast food chains, the city is thriving and offers variety.

1. Businesses in 2023

Chloe Wheeler and her family have opened a dog friendly cafe in Southsea, offering a host of dog related activities and refreshments for their owners. Pictured - Chloe Wheeler of Hideaway Dog Cafe Photos by Alex Shute

2. The Hideaway Cafe, Southsea

Ripper and Co Southsea has opened and it is a popular venue in the city. Picture: Habibur Rahman

3. Ripper and Co Southsea

Baja Mexicali officially opened its doors to customers in September 2023 and is proving to be a hit with locals. The restaurant has a sister in Whiteley Shopping Centre and it offers a combination of Mexican and Californian food including nachos, wings, tacos and burritos. Pictured: Matthew Wortley, Martin Sanz and Nick Bell at Baja, Stanhope Road, Portsmouth on Wednesday 13th September 2023 Picture: Habibur Rahman

4. Baja Mexicalia

