Here are 24 businesses that opened in Hampshire in 2023 including Southsea Brunch Klub, Ripper and Co Southsea and The Hideaway Cafe
The city is constantly changing and this year people have welcomed a huge range of new businesses into the area.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 11th May 2023, 13:15 GMT
Updated 14th Dec 2023, 21:10 GMT
Portsmouth and the surrounding areas host a wealth of businesses – and this year locals have embraced dozens of new businesses. From The Hideaway Cafe in Southsea which is a dog friendly venue to Southsea Brunch Klub which offers a trendy space for people to meet up there has been a diverse range of venues that have opened up in the city.
Here are 24 businesses that have opened this year:
1 / 7