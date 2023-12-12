News you can trust since 1877
Food in Portsmouth: Here are 6 venues in Portsmouth that offer afternoon tea

If you are someone that enjoys tucking into a variety of different foods packed with tasy flavours, then look no further because The News has put together places you can you get an afternoon tea.
Published 12th Dec 2023, 11:42 GMT
From neatly cut sandwiches and delicious Portsmouth is awash with beautifully decorated tea rooms offering traditional, and not so traditional afternoon tea.

The Queens, The Tenth Hole and The Parade Rooms are just a few places that are not only popular for the delectable menus but also for the quintessentially British teas they have on offer.

Here are 6 places in Portsmouth that offer afternoon tea menus:

1. Afternoon Tea in the city

Perhaps best known for its homemade cakes, The Tenth Hole also serves up an excellent afternoon tea.

2. The Tenth Hole, Southsea

The Parade Tearooms at Western Parade, Southsea is a popular choice with locals and there is so much to choose from including a delivious afternoon tea. Picture: Google Street View

3. The Parade Tea Rooms - Southsea

Gracie-Ann's Tea Room, Port Solent, offers up an amazing afternoon tea and one review on Google said they enjoyed a 'beautiful afternoon tea'.

4. Gracie-Ann's Tea Room, Port Solent

