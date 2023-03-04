The 11 best places to get afternoon tea in Portsmouth according to Google reviews
If you’re looking for the best places for tea and cake in the city, The News has got you covered.
By Elsa Waterfield
2 minutes ago
From neatly cut sandwiches and mouth-watering scones with clotted cream and jam, to sweet pastries and cakes, Portsmouth is awash with highly decorated tea rooms offering tasty English Afternoon Tea.
Here are 11 of the most highly regarded venues for this particular treat in and around the city, according to Google reviews.
Page 1 of 3