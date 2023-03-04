News you can trust since 1877
The 11 best places to get afternoon tea in Portsmouth according to Google reviews

If you’re looking for the best places for tea and cake in the city, The News has got you covered.

By Elsa Waterfield
2 minutes ago

From neatly cut sandwiches and mouth-watering scones with clotted cream and jam, to sweet pastries and cakes, Portsmouth is awash with highly decorated tea rooms offering tasty English Afternoon Tea.

SEE ALSO: The 17 best independent restaurants in the city

Here are 11 of the most highly regarded venues for this particular treat in and around the city, according to Google reviews.

1. The Steam Rüme Coffee House & Kitchen, Southsea

The Steam Rüme Coffee House & Kitchen has been rated 4.8 on google with 56 reviews.

Photo: Google Street View

2. Casa De Castro, Southsea

Casa De Castro has been rated 4.8 on google with 146 reviews.

Photo: Google Street View

3. Southwick Tea Room, Fareham

Southwick Tea Room has been rated 4.8 on google with 434 reviews.

Photo: Google Street View

4. 19 Fourteas TeaRoom, Havant

19 Fourteas TeaRoom has been rated 4.8 on google with 280 reviews.

Photo: Google Street View

