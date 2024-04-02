Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The government funded Future High Streets project hass ended in the northern part of Commercial Road. Portsmouth City Council was awarded funding to make minor improvements to the north of the high street in the space between Crasswell Street and Lake Road. Changes include new seating, more planting, play equipment for children, new cycle stands, and a pavement graphic by local artist, Angela Chick following a successful competition run in conjunction with the council’s Safer Streets team. The team has also assisted in the sourcing and implementation of more CCTV in the area.

Councillor Steve Pitt, leader of the council with responsibility for culture, leisure and economic development said: “We are pleased with the minor improvements in Commercial Road which have been funded by the government. There is a huge journey to go on to secure larger scale improvements to Commercial Road’s shopping area, but Portsmouth City Council is unfortunately not the principal landowner. However, this is a strong start to take forward our wider regeneration plans for the city centre.”

The council has said it is committed to working in partnership with city centre retailers to improve the high street experience. Last month, the council opened its first pop up shop in Cascades, in a partnership with the shopping centre and Flude.

This scheme is designed to enable local entrepreneurs and small businesses to trade in the high street without the commitment or cost of a longer-term lease. Work is almost complete on creating a new enterprise centre, City Buildings. This space will have 14 new offices and a co-working area in Commercial Road on the former Job Centre and Playland sites. A refreshed markets strategy has also been developed and aims to create a dynamic shopping experience that is diverse, vibrant and adds value to the high street.