As previously reported, the defunct Debenhams store in Palmerston Road has been empty since it closed for the final time in January 2020 after the brand collapsed into administration. Last year, a lack of progress from the building’s previous owners lead Portsmouth City Council to consider enacting a compulsory purchase order, with the cabinet stating it could “no longer tolerate land banking developers”.

Since then, workers have been active at the site – known as Handleys Corner – and structures behind the street-facing portion of the building have been demolished. Now, as yet unfinished commercial units inside the large building have been advertised as available to let online via property consultancy firm Vail Williams.

A description from the listing reads: “Conversion of the existing former department store building is underway to provide a mixed use scheme with commercial space at ground floor level and residential apartments over the upper floors. The scheme will preserve key architectural assets such as entrances, stairwells and glazing. Part of the commercial space at ground floor level is set to be occupied by a GP surgery and pharmacy. The remaining space is capable of occupation as a whole or in part. An indicative scheme showing division into five commercial units has been prepared, incorporating back of house, plant and delivery areas, but there is flexibility depending on occupier requirements. The intention is to provide the commercial units in shell condition, with glazing and entrance doors and separate mains services as required.”

Striking pictures of the site show the building looking unrecognisable and parts have been reduced to rubble. Scaffolding has been erected over the majority of the building’s facade. Planning permission to redevelop the site was agreed in November 2021 and a business case has since also been approved for the relocation of Trafalgar Medical Group Practice to the new ground floor health centre. You can get an idea of what the devopment might look like once complete here.

